PHOTO: Sportswear Giant Nike Appear to Leak Coutinho to Barcelona Transfer Before Removing Post

Sportswear firm Nike may know something the rest of us don't, as they appeared to confirm Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho's proposed move to Barcelona on their website.

The US giants produced an advertising segment on its online store that had an accompanying caption of: "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017-18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician's name on it. Act fast - free personalisation only available until 6 January."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The post has since been deleted, but it has led Liverpool supporters in particular to wonder just what Nike know about the situation, and it will remain to be seen whether this was a blunder or a hacking.

The Brazilian star has been courted by the Spanish heavyweights since the summer, where they tried to prize him away from Anfield for a £115m fee.

WOW: The Nike store has been updated to accommodate Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona!



😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/iJOVKoBVsc — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) December 31, 2017

Barca failed in their bid, despite the player handing in a transfer request, but there is every expectation that they will come in for Coutinho once again next month.

Despite seemingly fancying a move away from Liverpool, Coutinho has dazzled in the Premier League in the first half of the season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

He also recently hit a hat-trick against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, and Reds fans are desperate to see the superstar stay, especially with Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita on their way to Merseyside.

