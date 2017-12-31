Southampton Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Hails His Teams Spirit Following Draw Against Manchester United

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino hailed his side's spirit following their 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Saints headed into the game low in confidence following their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Speaking after the game, Pellegrino hailed his side's spirit and the fight that they showed, as quoted by the clubs official site.

“We are really pleased because it wasn’t just important to get a point, it was important the way we competed in this pitch with personality and with character. Manchester United were never comfortable on the pitch and this is something that is good for us, because after Tottenham we needed to do something to try to grow.


“I felt there were 11 players, fighting, keeping the ball and we had some chances to try to win. This is really good news for us.”

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Pellegrino also spoke about his delight at his side's ability to keep a clean sheet, and how they must bring their fighting spirit into their next game.


“It’s good for everybody. The last clean sheet was against West Brom I think so it’s important to try to be more solid and it gives confidence to everyone.

“Right now we have to be positive and use this performance for the future, because we have another big game coming up on Tuesday (against Crystal Palace).”

Southampton moved up to 13th in the league, and will be looking for a win in their next fixture against Crystal Palace.

