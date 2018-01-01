Virgil van Dijk Reveals Reason for Choosing No.4 Shirt at New Club Liverpool

Liverpool's newest signing, Virgil van Dijk, has chosen to wear the No.4 jersey at the club, having made the winter switch from Southampton.

The Dutchman was the subject of Jurgen Klopp's attention for the entire summer, but despite penning a transfer request, did not get to join the Anfield side last year.

He has finally gotten his way, however, with the clubs agreeing a £75m move last week. And with the transfer window now officially opened, he has been unveiled.

The defender has since been interviewed by Liverpool's official website, and was asked his reason for choosing the aforementioned number.

"I had No.4 when I played for Groningen back in Holland, so I was always a big fan of No.4 anyway," he replied. "Unfortunately at Southampton, my good friend Jordy Clasie had No.4, so I didn’t want to take it from him! I just like No.4."





Our new number 4️⃣



Pick up your Virgil van Dijk #LFC shirt today: https://t.co/FJG51tOu99 pic.twitter.com/0NjNCMt2p6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2018

The centre-back went on to outline his main goal as a Liverpool player, winning trophies, also noting that Liverpool are very close to snagging some silverware.

"To win trophies," he said after being asked what he hoped to achieve. "Every player wants to win trophies and, with the squad we have and the progress the club is making, I think we are very close to it. Obviously we still need to do it. We will see what the future brings."

Van Dijk also had a message for the clubs fans, vowing to work hard in every game and give his all.

"I am going to work hard every game, every day. I am going to give my everything, try to keep clean sheets and hopefully try and be a threat in front of goal as well," he declared. "I think the main thing is just to organise, try to keep clean sheets. I will give everything I’ve got in every game."