Lionel Messi has humbly admitted he is not the 'perfect' player - because he isn't very good at taking penalties.

The Barcelona superstar is currently enjoying some much needed downtime during the European wide winter break - the English Premier League aside - and took time to sit down with Russian outlet Blic Sport to discuss his season so far and future plans in the game.

Messi, who has helped Barca to the summit of La Liga this season, is often lauded as the greatest player of all-time due to the amount of records he has broken.

However, the world-class forward explained why he didn't consider himself to be the best of the best in an amusing reply to whether he thinks he's perfect already.

Messi said: "I want to be perfect and yet there are some parts of game I have to improve to reach the maximum level. Which part? Penalties, I have to practice them more."

At 30 years old, attentions will begin to turn to what lies in story for Messi once he hangs up his boots. Does the mercurial wizard, therefore, see his future in management?

He continued: "I will probably not be a coach after I retire, but there is enough time, I can still change my mind. At home we rarely speak about football, it has to be something special around Barcelona or Argentina to open discussion about football during family lunch."

Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in the summer, and has enjoyed relaxing with his wife and two children back in his native Argentina this Christmas.

Asked what his greatest achievement in life has been so far, the megastar insisted that there was nothing better than being a good father to five-year-old son Thiago and toddler Mateo.

He added: "I live a perfectly normal family life. Yes, sometimes I wish I could take my family for a walk without fans stopping me at every step. It feels incredible to be a parent, a father, it is one of the best things that ever happened to me."