Everton's Move for Cenk Tosun Hits Snag as Besiktas Demand More Cash

Everton's move for Turkish striker Cenk Tosun could be in jeopardy following new demands.

The Toffees had reportedly come close to tying a deal up, but according to the Mirror, Besiktas, Tosun's club, decided to raise the agreed upon £25m at the last moment.

The player supposedly flew to London to agree on personal terms, but negotiations between the clubs are said to have come to a 'grinding halt'.

The Turkish club are now asking for a sum in excess of £27m, per the report, as they have been met with similar demands themselves as they negotiate for the player's replacement.

Everton's director of football Steve Walsh had previously flown to Istanbul to try sealing a deal for the attacker, but the club are now ready to leave the table if Besiktas don't lower their current asking price.

👤 | Allardyce asked in his post-match press conference about Cenk Tosun reports: "We've done all we can. Our deal is there. I presume we'll know in the next 24 hours if that has been successful or not." #EFC — Everton (@Everton) January 1, 2018

Tosun, meanwhile, is said to have agreed over a £145,000-a-week contract which will see him pocket £7.5m a year.

He has been having quite the season over in Turkey, scoring 14 goals and handing out three assists in 24 appearances. He has also scored 41 times in 96 total outings for Besiktas.

His presence would cetainly boost the Toffees, with the side struggling to find the back of the net this season, having lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United over the summer.

Wayne Rooney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are now the club's chief source of goals. Oumar Niasse has also shown promise this season, but is expected to leave during the January window after starting just one match under Sam Allardyce.