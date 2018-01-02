Former England Ace Trevor Sinclair Pleads Guilty to Drink-Driving & Racially Abusing Police Officer

Former Manchester City and England winger Trevor Sinclair has admitted to drink-driving and racially abusing a police officer after a night out in Blackpool last November.

As reported by Sky News, The BBC pundit appeared in Blackpool Magistrates Court today as he faced charges over a number of offences. Sinclair was alleged to have accused officers of racism, before himself insulting the police with racist language. The former Queens Park Rangers player has now admitted that the officers were in no way racist towards him.

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has pleaded guilty to drink-driving and a racially aggravated public order offence against a police officer on 12 November — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) January 2, 2018

Sinclair is a patron of the anti-racism 'Kick It Out' charity, and according to the Daily Mail, his representative Nick Freeman claimed that the outburst was sparked by an incident of racism aimed towards Sinclair previously that evening, when he had been dining with his family. Having no plead guilty, Sinclair is likely to be given his sentence by the judge today.

The 44-year-old enjoyed a fine playing career, spending lengthy spells with the likes of Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United and Manchester City, before ending his career with Cardiff City. Sinclair had a brief foray into coaching with Lancaster City, before starting work as a pundit for such companies as BBC Sport and radio station Talksport.

Sinclair was capped on 12 occasions for the England senior side, featuring prominently at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The winger was widely considered as the Three Lions star performer in the tournament - which saw England knocked out in the quarter-final after a 2-1 loss to Brazil.

