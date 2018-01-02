Former Red Devil Mikael Silvestre Tweets Comical Picture Comparing Jesse Lingard to Lionel Messi

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard is in the form of his life at the moment, with the academy graduate earning praise across the country for his recent performances.

The 25-year old scored his seventh goal in his last nine outings during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton on New Year's Day, with Lingard now seemingly a star at Old Trafford.

His latest goal prompted former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre to take to Twitter and share a picture that reflects his current thoughts on Lingard's run of form.

A work of art on photoshop from the 40-year old Frenchman, who spent nine years at Old Trafford and made over 350 appearances for the club.

The player himself took to Twitter later in the evening, with an equally short and sweet message to fans in regards to his recent form for the Red Devils.

Having spent loan spells at Derby, Birmingham, Brighton and Leicester in previous seasons, Lingard has finally cemented his place in Manchester United's side.





He has become a regular starter for Jose Mourinho over the past couple of months, and his form has seen him emerge as a leading contender to make Gareth Southgate's squad for next summer's World Cup in Russia.