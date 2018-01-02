Phil Jones Gives Twitter Early Contender for Worst Haircut of the Year With New Tramlines

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Manchester United defender Phil Jones put in another solid shift at Goodison Park on New Year's Day, helping his side overcome Everton in a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The 25-year old has been out of the team recently, having encountered hamstring troubles whilst on international duty with England in November, returning in their win over Bournemouth almost three weeks ago.

It wasn't Jones' football that was doing the talking though during Monday's clash with the Toffees, with many fans taking to social media to discuss a set of retro tramlines carved into the back of Jones' head.

The former Blackburn trainee, who moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2011, has developed quite a reputation for pulling hilarious faces during matches over the years, and now has captivated the thoughts of many football fans with his latest look.

As you can see below, complimentary comments for his latest look were few and far between on social media.

The central defender has had his fair share of critics over the past few seasons, but seems to have established himself as Jose Mourinho's first-choice defender when fit and available.

His importance to Mourinho is highlighted by their defensive statistics with him in the side this season. The Red Devils have kept eleven clean sheets in the 17 Premier League games that Jones has played in, only keeping one in the five games that he has missed through injury.

The 24-cap England international will be hoping his performances on the pitch will soon get the fans talking again, as United strive to push on and challenge runaway leaders Manchester City for the Premier League title.

