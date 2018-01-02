PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Incredible Haul of Personal Trophies in Madeira Home

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the place where it all started for him in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal, for an emotional Instagram post.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid forward posed with 15 of the major individual honours he has accumulated over the years as he remembered where is illustrious and almost unrivalled career began.

Looking across the island of Madeira alongside his five Ballons d'Or, two Best FIFA Men's awards, four European Golden Shoes, three UEFA Best Player in Europe awards, and one FIFA World Player of the Year, Ronaldo sent out a heartfelt message to his followers:

"When I played in the streets of Madeira and dreamed of reaching the top of the football I could not imagine that one day I would take a picture like this."

"I dedicate this moment above all to my family, my friends, my teammates, the coaches with whom I have always learned and so many others who work in club and selection structures."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

As the Portuguese legend begins to reach the latter stages of his career, it is difficult to imagine a world where Ronaldo will not be dominating World Football's biggest awards. In his post, Ronaldo was sure to add one more thank you for his incredible career:

"Finally, a special thanks to my fans. These trophies are yours too!"

Ronaldo has shown off 15 major personal awards from his 15-year career. He'll be sure to rack up a few more for his personal collection before he decides to hang up his boots.