PHOTO: Leon Goretzka Sends Liverpool Fans Into Frenzy With Possible Social Media Hint Over Next Move

Schalke and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka has fueled speculation of his next potential club after 'liking' a Jurgen Klopp video on social media.

In a report from the Liverpool Echo, the 22-year-old has liked a video on Instagram of Liverpool manager Klopp, clearly a fan of his exuberance on the touchline and is something that is sure to please fans of the Reds.

BREAKING: Leon Goretzka has liked a video of Jürgen Klopp on Instagram. The video was only posted in the last 5 hours! #LFC pic.twitter.com/huZTQUM1BX — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 1, 2018

Klopp would certainly welcome the addition of Goretzka to Anfield, especially as current Liverpool midfielder and fellow compatriot Emre Can looks to be leaving the Reds, as his contract expires at the end of the season, with Gortezka seen as an ideal replacement.

The Schalke number eight has become one of the most sought after players this season, as the German himself enters the final six months of his contract with some of Europe's elite clubs monitoring the midfielder including Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

As recently as yesterday however, it was reported that Goretzka had agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season and link up with the plethora of young German talents already at the Allianz Arena including Joshua Kimmich and Niklas Sule.

His future however remains uncertain, although if his social media activity is anything to go by, the Anfield side look to remain near the front of the queue in the quest for Goretzka's signature.

The central midfielder has scored four goals in 11 Bundesliga games this season as Schalke sit second behind Bayern Munich in the table, while boasting an impressive international record of six goals in 12 games for Germany.