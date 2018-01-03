Chelsea Complete Signing of 16-Year-Old Striker Thierno Ballo on Scholarship Deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of highly-rated 16-year-old striker Thierno Ballo, Metro have reported.

The Belgian youngster, considered one of the hottest prospects in Europe, has agreed a scholarship deal with the Premier League club.

Ballo joined Viktoria Koln from Bayer Leverkusen in 2016 and scored seven goals in 25 league appearances for the club’s U17 side.

Austrian Under-17 international Thierno Ballo turned 16 today and has joined Chelsea's academy from Viktoria Köln (Via @DAZN_DE) #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 2, 2018

The teenager has already featured for Chelsea at youth level, and found the net five times in a game against West Ham last season.

Following his 16th birthday on January 2nd, Ballo has now signed a contract with the Blues.

The Guinean-born forward began his career with local side SC Chemie Linz having been spotted playing on the streets of Linz.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

The club’s youth team coach Peter Huemerlehner claimed that Ballo scored over 200 goals in two years at the club.

He made his debut for Austria’s U17 side when he was just 14-years-old and has scored seven goals in 22 international games.

Ballo already has a sponsorship deal with Adidas and is beginning to make a name for himself despite his youth.

"We narrowed down a few clubs and looked closely at not just the infrastructure but also the training work, so Chelsea made the best impression," said Huemerlehner.

"So far, the press reports and praise have never influenced him. He is very focussed on himself; what is written has not reached him so far."