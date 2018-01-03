Falkirk in Trouble With Scottish FA After Fans Horribly Throw Fake Eyeballs to Taunt Dunfermline Man

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Falkirk could be in serious trouble with the Scottish FA after a section of their supporters threw fake eyeballs on to the pitch during their derby battle with Dunfermline Athletic, in a disgusting taunt at Pars' midfielder Dean Shiels.

The Pars ran out eventual 2-0 winners over their rivals at East End Park on Tuesday night with goals from Nicky Clark and Declan McManus securing the victory. However, the Championship match was tarnished by away fans singling out the former Rangers star over his missing eye, launching the objects from the stand.

Reported by the Daily Record, it's the second time controversy has emerged from this particular fixture after an earlier incident this season after Bairns midfielder Kevin O'Hara was hit with an eight-match ban in November for mocking Shiels' visual impairment.

O'Hara's teammate Joe McKee received a four-match ban in December for the same charge of "excessive misconduct".

The SFA found the pair guilty of making malicious comments towards the former Northern Ireland international, who had his right eye removed in 2006 after being involved in a domestic accident as a child back in 1992.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Club supporters can be cruel and thoughtless at times, Bournemouth's Harry Arter was sent abusive tweets about his still born child during a match with Arsenal last season. You do find yourself questioning the logic of some fans and wonder what goes through their head to actually believe such behaviour is ever appropriate?  

Despite Shiels having to manage with this impairment, it has not hindered the 32-year-old, who has had a distinguished career with clubs in the higher echelons of the Scottish league. He even played in 2012 Scottish Cup Final with Kilmarnock, where they defeated Celtic 1-0 to lift the trophy. 

Shiels, who had the opportunity to represent his country 14 times between 2005-2012 and scored one goal, should serve as an inspirational figure for what he has to endure instead of one of ridicule. 


After the match, Falkirk Football Club did post a message of apology to the player and his club on their official Twitter account:

Hopefully, the SFA and Falkirk will work together to take the appropriate action against these mindless individuals for their disgraceful behaviour so this can be averted in the future. 

