Juventus Boss Allegri Convinced Szczesny Is Buffon's Heir Despite Donnaruma Links

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri still believes that Wojciech Szczesny is the man to replace Gianluigi Buffon when the Italian star retires.

Szczesny spent the past two seasons on-loan at Serie A rivals Roma from Arsenal. He made 81 appearances during his time at the club, helping them to finish third and then second in Italy's top league.

The Polish international permanently left the Gunners in the summer and joined Juventus for a fee of around £10m. Since his transfer, the 27-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Old Lady, keeping seven clean sheets in those games.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, some reports have suggested that Buffon's heir at international level Gianluigi Donnarumma could move to the Allianz Stadium in the near future. Buffon recently stoked the rumour fires by saying that joining the current Serie A champions "is never wrong" when asked about the AC Milan starlet's future.

However, despite the transfer talk, Juventus boss Allegri has backed his current goalkeeper Szczesny to replace Buffon when he hangs up his gloves.

According to the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old said: "I've said it before and I'll say it again, Szczesny is the heir to Buffon.

"They respect one another greatly, both as players and as men, which is very important. I think the club has done a good deal buying a player who is so good a year before Gigi stops."

Juventus' next game will be in the Coppa Italia, where they will play Torino at home on Wednesday in the quarter-final stage of the competition.