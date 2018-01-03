Liverpool 'Demanding' £130m for Barca Target Coutinho as 'Not for Sale' Stance Softens

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Liverpool will 'demand' around £130m from Barcelona if the Catalan giants wish to finally lure Philippe Coutinho away from Anfield.

The transfer roulette wheel continues to throw up the Brazilian's move to Camp Nou, with the Guardian the latest newspaper to allege that the Reds will only allow Coutinho to leave for the second highest transfer fee in their history.

Barcelona have reignited their longstanding interest in poaching Coutinho after the winter window opened on New Year's Day, but they will have to fork out £50m more than the fee it took for them to snap up Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund last summer if they wish to land the playmaker.

Liverpool rebuffed three bids from La Blaugrana last August for the 25-year-old, with the last of those - believed to be £119m - failing to convince Jurgen Klopp's side to agree to part with their talisman.

The Reds' stance over Coutinho's stay appears to have softened recently, however, with talks between Barcelona and Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian having taken place over the past few months in a bit to thrash out a deal.

Coutinho remains determined to ensure a dream switch to Catalonia goes through, but there is no word over whether he will officially refuse to play for Liverpool until a deal is gotten over the line.

The ex-Inter Milan starlet has bagged himself 12 goals in 20 appearances for the Merseysiders this season - form that has put paid to concerns over him downing tools in frustration over his Barca move being blocked - to help Liverpool to fourth in the standings.

Barca are yet to test the waters this month with an official bid, but know they will have to pay a handsome fee to land Coutinho due to the length of his Liverpool contract.

Coutinho penned a new five-year deal with the Reds last year to tie him down until June 2022, and Liverpool will be able to hold out for as much money as possible as a result.

