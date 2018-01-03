Patrick Cutrone Rejected Inter as Rossoneri 'Wanted Him More' Claims Father

Patrick Cutrone's father has revealed that his son chose Milan over city rivals Inter as they 'wanted him more' and there are no regrets over his son's decision regardless of the contrasting fortunes of the two sides this season.

The U21 Italian international striker has been one of a few shimmers of light in a season for the Rossoneri that has not been far short of disastrous.

After spending £150m in the summer to revamp the squad, the club have since sacked manager Vincenzo Montella after series of unacceptable results and performances and find themselves languishing in a disappointing 11th in Serie A.

Nevertheless, it is not all doom and gloom as Milan have progressed through to the knock-out stages of the Europa League and recently defeated Inter in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with Cutrone scoring a later winner in the Derby della Madonnina.

Discussing his son's developmental years, Pasquale Cutrone spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport (reported via Football Italia) he said: ''He was a bit of a troublemaker, but I made him get his act together by calling the coach and telling him not to play him if his grades weren’t good.





''He could’ve gone out on loan. Verona, Bologna, Crotone and Torino wanted him, while we didn’t think it was a good idea for him to stay at Milan, with all that competition, but he’s taken his chances."

The teenage striker remains passionate about Milan, they are a team that he adores and holds close to his heart.

Cutrone junior sees himself having a long term future at the San Siro with I Diavolo and does not regret declining the temptation to sign for Inter.

His father concluded: ''Renewal? Patrick won’t come forward, but if the club do so then I’ll be very happy. Rejecting Inter? We have no regrets and there’s no controversy. Milan wanted him more.''