Saints Fan's Bizarre Fart Pledge Goes Viral After Shane Long Ends 11-Month Goal Drought

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Shane Long had long been the butt of Southampton fan's jokes and jibes, after a dreadful run of goalscoring form had seen him scoreless since February 2017 in the Premier League.

As a result, all manner of 'if Shane Long scores...' tweets have been doing the rounds in the last 11 months, and had been a thoroughly safe space for outrageous hypothetical activities.

That was until Tuesday night, when the Irishman finally curtailed his woeful rut, and one particular user was left in a rather delicate position. 

Presuming it was beyond the realms of possibility, twitter user 'Saints4Ever' satirically declared he would go as far as to fart in his wife's face if the striker managed a goal, and was subsequently left with a large portion of egg on his face when the Irishman ended his 11-month scoring drought.

Twitter being what it is did not let him off the hook...

This hasn't been the first social media gaffe of the new year, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane left similarly embarrassed after his own ill advised New Year's post.

Elsewhere on Twitter, there was more hysteria and pandemonioum at Shane's long-awaited goal. Here is some of the best of the reaction:

Long's goal wasn't enough to earn Southampton a much needed victory, as they eventually ran out 2-1 losers to Crystal Palace at St. Mary's Stadium.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side are without a win in the league since their 4-1 trouncing of Everton in November, and pressure is mounting on the Argentinian tactician, with the Club in 17th position in the league, and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters