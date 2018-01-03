Saints Fan's Bizarre Fart Pledge Goes Viral After Shane Long Ends 11-Month Goal Drought

Shane Long had long been the butt of Southampton fan's jokes and jibes, after a dreadful run of goalscoring form had seen him scoreless since February 2017 in the Premier League.

As a result, all manner of 'if Shane Long scores...' tweets have been doing the rounds in the last 11 months, and had been a thoroughly safe space for outrageous hypothetical activities.

That was until Tuesday night, when the Irishman finally curtailed his woeful rut, and one particular user was left in a rather delicate position.

If Shane long scores I’m farting in the wife’s face tonight 💨 — Saints4Ever ™ (@kelvinlegod) January 2, 2018

Presuming it was beyond the realms of possibility, twitter user 'Saints4Ever' satirically declared he would go as far as to fart in his wife's face if the striker managed a goal, and was subsequently left with a large portion of egg on his face when the Irishman ended his 11-month scoring drought.



No no no ffs — Saints4Ever ™ (@kelvinlegod) January 2, 2018

Twitter being what it is did not let him off the hook...

following you and expecting a video — Jason Lee ⚽ 🎶 🌅 (@ForeverAYellow) January 2, 2018

Good luck with your divorce... — Kjotleik (@Kjotleik) January 2, 2018

This hasn't been the first social media gaffe of the new year, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane left similarly embarrassed after his own ill advised New Year's post.



Elsewhere on Twitter, there was more hysteria and pandemonioum at Shane's long-awaited goal. Here is some of the best of the reaction:

Shane Long's got more calendar year goals than Harry Kane! — Ryan Sidle (@Sidler28) January 2, 2018

Yer da reckons Liverpool will be putting in a £60m bid for Shane Long after he scored that goal.



Then he chuckled and shoveled a few more Quality Street into his mouth. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2018

Shane Long in 2018: More goals than Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar combined. #BallondOr — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 2, 2018

To be fair to the Southampton players they never really got over the shock of shane long scoring #cpfc — kevin o hara (@HaraoharaO) January 2, 2018

Long's goal wasn't enough to earn Southampton a much needed victory, as they eventually ran out 2-1 losers to Crystal Palace at St. Mary's Stadium.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side are without a win in the league since their 4-1 trouncing of Everton in November, and pressure is mounting on the Argentinian tactician, with the Club in 17th position in the league, and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.