Serie A Leaders Napoli Consider Move for Nice Forward Mario Balotelli

Napoli are considering a move for OGC Nice forward Mario Balotelli, according to reports in Italy.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has impressed since moving to Ligue 1, and has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for the French side so far this season. However, his contract will expire in the summer and he is yet to agree on a new deal.

Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) are claiming that Serie A heavyweights Napoli are eyeing a move for the forward, who is now allowed to negotiate with other clubs, given the date of his contract expiry.

Balotelli, though, has indicated that he wouldn't mind heading back to Manchester City on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Italian was instrumental in City's title-winning match against QPR in 2012, providing the assist that led to that Sergio Aguero winner.

"No doubt that is where I enjoyed my best ever season," Balotelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport late last month. "It's a truly unique place -- I would even go back to play there for free. I'm aiming to play on at least another five, six years at the very top."

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere insists there's no chance of Balotelli leaving the club, however.

"Mario leaving? No, that's impossible," he declared. "You know his importance. It's unimaginable.

"That's not what interests us for Mario, but rather that he continues carrying the team onwards and upwards."