VIDEO: Marco Reus & Mario Gotze Join BVB Teammates in Marbella Training Camp

Borussia Dortmund's injured pair of Marco Reus and Mario Götze travelled with the rest of Peter Stöger's first-team to their training camp in Marabella ahead of the Rückrunde - the second half of the Bundesliga season.





Reus is not ready to resume full first-team training just yet and is still slowly recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery back in June. However, fans of the club would have been given a boost after seeing the 28-year-old training with the ball whilst away in Dubai.





Reus has been out of action since the DFB-Pokal final last season, where the German international was replaced by Christian Pulisic at half-time in a 2-1 victory over Niko Kovac's Eintracht Frankfurt.

For Götze, his road to recovery in 2017 had questions arise over the future of his career.





The midfielder, who scored the winning goal for Germany in the World Cup final against Argentina, was diagnosed with Myopathy - a muscle disorder which can cause fatigue and weight gain - at the beginning of last year.





Fortunately, Götze has somewhat recovered and returned to the Borussia Dortmund first-team, adapting his role and arguably being their best player for die Schwarzgelben in the Hinrunde.

Both Reus and Götze will be desperate to return to full fitness ahead of the World Cup in Russia. The Dortmund duo will have to fight for their place in Joachim Löw's squad, with competition for places bigger than ever in the German national team.