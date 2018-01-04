Emmanuel Adebayor Still Dreams of Winning the Ballon d'Or...Seriously

Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor still hasn't given up hope of winning the Ballon d'Or, despite being 33 and not being named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

The Togolese attacker has played for some top teams during his career, with the likes of Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco, plus the aforementioned, all on his CV. But he can only boast winning the Copa del Rey in Spain with Madrid, as it's the only trophy he has ever lifted.

Now in Turkey and playing up front for Istanbul Basaksehir, the forward could be on the way to winning his very first league title.

Basaksehir are currently top of the Turkish Super Lig, but only one point ahead of Galatasaray. Adebayor, meanwhile, has recorded nine goals and one assist in 20 appearances for his side so far this season.

And although he claims to be unhappy with his career, the player says it's still possible for him to win the Ballon d'Or, as some of his other big dreams have come true in the past.





"I had dreamt of playing for Arsenal and Real Madrid and those dreams came true," Adebayor said to Hurriyet (H/T Fourfourtwo).

"Maybe I can dream of winning the Ballon d'Or and that can come true as well. I'm not really happy with my football career but I can't complain about it either. I'm still alive, so I can keep dreaming."

Back in November, Adebayor revealed having suicidal thoughts earlier on in his career, citing his family's financial demands as one of the main reasons.

He insists that things are much better now, though, and they really must be if he's harbouring dreams of winning football's most coveted individual prize.