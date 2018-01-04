Inter Keeping Tabs on Juan Mata as Manchester United Eye Midfield Reinforcements

Inter are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, despite the Red Devils exercising a clause to extend the Spaniard's contract by 12 months.

The Spanish midfielder has featured frequently under Jose Mourinho so far this season, but is attracting interest from abroad as speculation continues to mount in regards to Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal.

As reported in the Daily Mirror before news of Mata's contract extension broke, Inter are monitoring his situation and will look to swoop for the 29-year old in the summer. The Nerazzurri currently sit in third place in Serie A, trailing table-topping Napoli by seven points.

Manchester United's Juan Mata has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, but can the move happen?



It is understood that Mata sought assurances around his continued playing time at Old Trafford, with the 41-cap Spanish international contributing three goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Mata has been allowed to leave by Jose Mourinho once before when the pair worked together at Chelsea, sparking rumours that he may allow him to leave once more if Inter come calling.

United have been linked with a move for Ozil, as well as Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks, with Jose Mourinho keen to strengthen his squad further. Should the Red Devils tie up a deal for either Ozil or Milinkovic-Savic, it is possible that United may allow Mata and fellow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to leave the club.