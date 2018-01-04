Inter Keeping Tabs on Juan Mata as Manchester United Eye Midfield Reinforcements

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Inter are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, despite the Red Devils exercising a clause to extend the Spaniard's contract by 12 months.

The Spanish midfielder has featured frequently under Jose Mourinho so far this season, but is attracting interest from abroad as speculation continues to mount in regards to Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal.

As reported in the Daily Mirror before news of Mata's contract extension broke, Inter are monitoring his situation and will look to swoop for the 29-year old in the summer. The Nerazzurri currently sit in third place in Serie A, trailing table-topping Napoli by seven points.

It is understood that Mata sought assurances around his continued playing time at Old Trafford, with the 41-cap Spanish international contributing three goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Mata has been allowed to leave by Jose Mourinho once before when the pair worked together at Chelsea, sparking rumours that he may allow him to leave once more if Inter come calling.

United have been linked with a move for Ozil, as well as Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks, with Jose Mourinho keen to strengthen his squad further. Should the Red Devils tie up a deal for either Ozil or Milinkovic-Savic, it is possible that United may allow Mata and fellow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to leave the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters