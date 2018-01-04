PHOTOS: St. Mirren Defender's Brilliant Reaction to Having Chocolate Bar Thrown at His Head

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

St. Mirren defender Stelios Demetriou had a bounty on his head during his match against rivals Greenock Morton. During the Scottish Championship game, the Cypriot right-back picked up the ball to take a throw-in, before feeling something hit the back of his head. 


It was a Bounty chocolate bar. A Morton fan near the touchline where Demetriou was taking the throw had achieved a direct hit with the back of the St. Mirren defender's head. No doubt it was a leftover from a Christmas selection box, because let's face it, who likes Bounty bars? 

Right-back Stelios Demetriou had a Bounty bar launched at him from an opposing fan

Apparently Demetriou does. Instead of angrily reacting to being struck by the projectile, or simply chucking the chocolate bar to the side, Demetriou proceeded to unwrap the coconut confectionery and take a bite. 


St. Mirren were denied at 1-0 win over their rivals in that game thanks to a late Morton equaliser from Thomas O'Ware. Despite the draw, St. Mirren still sit at the top of the Scottish Championship, three points ahead of second place Dundee United. 

He then decided it was best to open the wrapper and take a bite

(You may also be interested in Brighton Have £18m Bid Accepted for Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele)


Demetriou now joins a prestigious club of players who have eaten food either on the pitch or on the touchline. Sutton United's reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw famously ate a pie during their FA Cup match with Arsenal. David Moyes also once ate crisps with the fans after he was sent off during his managerial days at Real Sociedad. 

Perhaps most memorable of all was Barcelona defender Dani Alves' brilliant response to a racist fan who threw a banana at him. Like Demetriou, Alves did not react and instead just calmly picked up the banana and ate it. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters