Roma's Radja Nainggolan Handed €100k Fine for Boozy New Year Instagram Post

Roma star Radja Nainggolan has reportedly been handed a €100,000 fine and issued with an order to take his place on the substitute bench for his side's Serie A meeting with Atalanta on Saturday following his infamous New Year antics.

The 29-year-old midfielder uploaded a series of videos on Instagram which showed him drinking, smoking and swearing as he brought in the New Year, a post which received hefty criticism and led to a personal apology from the Belgium international.

Nainggolan posted his apology on his Instagram account, which read: “I’m sorry for what happened tonight. You know, I like having fun with friends and celebrating New Year, but last night I went further.

“I saw it as a special evening, where you can even go a bit too far… Of course, I didn’t want to set a negative example, which is why I feel I must apologise for my words and behaviour.”

However, despite showing remorse for his actions Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, have reported the midfielder is facing a punishment of a fine in excess of €100,000, as well as being dropped for Roma's next league match.

Roma's sporting director Monchi reportedly told the club's players this week: "Anyone who doesn’t show a winning mentality cannot have a place at Roma."





Whilst Nainggolan's antics are questionable it remains to be seen whether the club would part with one of their stalwarts due to his behaviour off the field, however Dario Hubner - Serie A legend and known smoker throughout his career - has defended Nainggolan.

He said of the midfielder's actions: “[Nainggolan] was foolish to put the video online. Regardless of the cigarettes, Radja is still the best. Someone like him, when he goes out on the pitch, gives his heart and runs twice as much as others, he’s important, if not indispensable, for Roma.

“It’s not like he gets drunk every night, otherwise he wouldn’t be a footballer. Have the club handled the case in the right way? Absolutely. “Surely, when Radja went to Trigoria, he looked the coach in the eye and understood that he made a mistake.

“The right thing is to apologise in the dressing room. It should all end there, plus he gives 100 percent on the pitch," he added.