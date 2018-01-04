Sheffield Wednesday Chairman Offers to Refund Season Ticket Holders for Remaining Home Games

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are offering season ticket holders the chance to get their money back on the club's remaining home fixtures for the season.

Following a dismal start to the season, in which manager Carlos Carvalhal was sacked, Wednesday currently occupy 16th spot in the table. Presently without a manager, chairman Deiphon Chansiri has offered season ticket holders the chance to get a refund for the remaining ten home games of the season.

A statement on the club's website said: "In his recent 'Ask the Chairman epilogue' Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri offered supporters the option of a conditional refund on 2017/18 Season Tickets.

"Supporters are advised that any season ticket holder wishing to take advantage of Mr Chansiri's offer should email: ticketenquiries@swfc.co.uk by this Friday, 5 January at 5pm.

"The club will contact everyone who has made the request next week with full details of the conditions and how the refund will be facilitated."

It is quite refreshing to see such a gesture from a football club that is not the wealthiest club by any stretch of the imagination. Wednesday overachieved massively last season, and reached the play-offs. Unfortunately they were knocked out in the semi-final round of the play-off losing to eventual winners Huddersfield Town. 

