Alexis Sanchez & Cesc Fabregas Rise Above Club Rivalries to Share a Touching Moment on the Pitch

Despite the intense rivalry between Arsenal and Chelsea, it seems it will take more than a London derby to come between former teammates Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas.

In Wednesday night's exciting 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, it came down to Gunners full back Hector Bellerin to rescue salvage a draw late on with an emphatic half-volley.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The general atmosphere around the Emirates for the clash against Chelsea was uncharacteristically positive for a derby match, with former Gunners captain Fabregas even receiving applause as he took set-pieces.

However, the Spanish midfielder was on the receiving end of a particularly reckless challenge from Sanchez and things looked as though tempers could flair up and take hold of the match.

As Fabregas got to his feet it looked as though he was intent on giving Sanchez a mouthful, although that couldn't have been further from the case as the duo came together and hugged it out as Chelsea resumed play.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The good nature of their reconciliation clearly came about as a result of their shared time together at Barcelona, whereby the duo both played between 2011 and 2014 before departing to their respective London clubs.

Following the game, Alexis Sanchez took to Instagram to remind fans of the moment, showing that they have remained close friends since their departure from the Nou Camp.

Great game at the Emirates. Should have won. Thank you once again for the reception. We go again on Saturday. Thank you to the traveling fans, great as usual. ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GNcCIPiUcR — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 3, 2018

Fabregas was also in good spirits, thanking the Arsenal fans for their warm reception, posting on Twitter: "Great game at the Emirates. Should have won.Thank you once again for the reception. We go again on Saturday. Thank you to the traveling fans, great as usual."

Both sides are set to meet once again within the space of a week, with Stamford Bridge being the backdrop for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between the two sides, set to be played on Wednesday January 10.