AC Milan Goalkeeper Exit Rumours Intensify After Agent Meets With PSG Officials

Rumours regarding AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's potential January exit are intensifying, after reports have claimed that the player's agent met with Paris Saint-Germain officials to discuss a possible move to the Ligue 1 leaders.

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the 18-year-old prodigy could be set for a San Ciro exit, with PSG ready to swoop for the super-stopper. Donnarumma signed a contract extension with I Rossoneri in the summer, but his agent is thought to be determined to engineer the Italian international a move away from the struggling Serie A side.

Gianluigi Donnarumma :



📆 100 games

🛑 33 clean sheets

✋ 313 saves in 99 games



He’s only 18 years old 😵 pic.twitter.com/SqRN5Uv07W — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 31, 2017

PSG's current number one Kevin Trapp is believed to be eyeing up a move away from the club, and the club's enormous fortunes would allow them to have their pick of the world's top goalkeeping talents. Donnarumma enraged Milan fans by stalling over a new contract last summer, and a fresh start in France could be gratefully received by the 6ft 5' stopper.





Despite investing huge sums of money in new talents last summer, Milan have endured a woeful start to the Serie A season. After 19 matches, the side sit 11th in the table - having picked up a meagre 25 points in a torrid run of form. With European football now unlikely next season, Donnarumma may well look to flee the club in the pursuit of some silverware.

In other news, reports yesterday claimed that Arsenal's forgotten man could make a surprise January move to the San Siro - after the England international apparently offered his services to Gennaro Gattuso's struggling side. Milan's owners could well dip into the transfer market in January, as they look to put the breaks on their humiliating slide down the Serie A table.