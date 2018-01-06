Cenk Tosun Will Wear This Shirt Number After Sealing £27m Everton Move

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

As a huge fan of basketball legend Michael Jordan, Cenk Tosun has always tried to bag the number 23 shirt wherever he has played his football.

Unfortunately for the new Everton signing, that current jersey is held by Irish supermo Seamus Coleman, and the right-back would be dead set against handing over the number he's worn throughout his entire Toffees career.

Tosun, then, will have to make do with picking another available squad number instead, and Everton's official Twitter account revealed which number he'd selected following the completion of his £27m switch from Besiktas.

Formally worn by Oumar Niasse and Yannick Bolasie, the number 14 jersey has been available since the DR Congo international switch to the number seven last summer, and Tosun has opted to take up that number for himself.

Evertonians wishing to purchase Tosun's shirt can do so via the club's online store or by visiting either of the club's official merchandise stores outside Goodison Park or in Liverpool One shopping district.

The Turkey international sealed his big-money move to Goodison on Friday evening as the Blues fell to an eventual 2-1 loss to Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

Sam Allardyce had hoped to have Tosun available for selection from the bench for the crunch derby clash, but an 11th hour snag hit the transfer and prevented the 26-year-old from being registered in time.

Tosun will now look to make his Everton debut when the Toffees travel to the capital to face in-form Spurs at Wembley on Saturday 13th January.

