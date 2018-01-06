Guillem Balague Claims Thibaut Courtois is Ready to Switch Chelsea for Real Madrid

January 06, 2018

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has reported that Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois wants to switch Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in the summer, a desire which the Blues are reportedly aware of.


Chelsea have been pushing for the Beglium goalkeeper to renew his contract with the club which expires in 2019, an extension which the 25-year-old has reportedly been flirting with in a bid to push for Real Madrid to make a move. 

Courtois has won two Premier League titles in his time at Stamford Bridge but Balague has claimed the stopper is ready for his next challenge, as he told Sky Sports: "Courtois wants to go to Real Madrid. Chelsea know that. Real want Courtois. Now, they have to agree on a fee, and that of course will be the most difficult part.


"Courtois mentioned that he was close to renewing his contract, as a way of putting pressure on Real Madrid, because he wants Real Madrid to reach an agreement with Chelsea now, for the summer, in which case that’ll give Chelsea time to find a replacement. 


"Maybe Donnarumma of AC Milan?"

Courtois has been touted with a move to Spain as his young family resides in the Spanish capital, but earlier quotes from the 25-year-old suggest the stopper is 'calm and relaxed' over the contract situation as he is happy at Stamford Bridge. 


However, it remains to be seen whether the stopper's statements are a call for Real Madrid to spring into action or that he truly has intentions to extend his stay in west London. 

Whether Courtois has ambitions to join Real Madrid, or not, the Spanish giants are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

