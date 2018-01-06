Journalist Claims Bayern Munich Deal is 'Close' as Schalke 04 Bolster Squad With Attackers

In-demand midfielder Leon Goretzka is "close" to completing a transfer that will see him move to Bayern Munich in the summer, according to a Sky Sports and Guardian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

"Leon Goretzka has chosen Bayern Münich as his next team starting by next June," Romano claimed on Twitter. "Agreement is close to being reached, if everything will be completed he’ll sign a contract until 2023."

The German international will remain at the Veltins-Arena until the summer, knowing that a strong showing for Schalke 04 during the Rückrunde could earn him a spot in Joachim Löw's World Cup squad.

The Royal Blues are wasting no time in looking to build for the future, with a pair of young attacking signings arriving in Gelsenkirchen this week.





Juventus winger Marko Pjaca will be given the opportunity to fight for his own World Cup spot during the second half of the season before returning to Turin once his short-term loan expires.





The Croatian international has struggled for game time at Juventus since completing a €23m move from boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, making just 20 appearances for the Old Lady.

Schalke have also secured the signing of FC Nuremberg striker Cedric Teuchert. The German U21 international has left the Max-Morlock-Stadion for just €1m, signing a contract that will keep him in Gelsenkirchen until 2021.