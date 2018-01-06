Journalist Claims Bayern Munich Deal is 'Close' as Schalke 04 Bolster Squad With Attackers

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

In-demand midfielder Leon Goretzka is "close" to completing a transfer that will see him move to Bayern Munich in the summer, according to a Sky Sports and Guardian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

"Leon Goretzka has chosen Bayern Münich as his next team starting by next June," Romano claimed on Twitter. "Agreement is close to being reached, if everything will be completed he’ll sign a contract until 2023."

The German international will remain at the Veltins-Arena until the summer, knowing that a strong showing for Schalke 04 during the Rückrunde could earn him a spot in Joachim Löw's World Cup squad.

(You may also like 7 of the Most Under-Appreciated Players of the Bundesliga Hinrunde)

The Royal Blues are wasting no time in looking to build for the future, with a pair of young attacking signings arriving in Gelsenkirchen this week.


Juventus winger Marko Pjaca will be given the opportunity to fight for his own World Cup spot during the second half of the season before returning to Turin once his short-term loan expires. 


The Croatian international has struggled for game time at Juventus since completing a 23m move from boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, making just 20 appearances for the Old Lady.

Schalke have also secured the signing of FC Nuremberg striker Cedric Teuchert. The German U21 international has left the Max-Morlock-Stadion for just €1m, signing a contract that will keep him in Gelsenkirchen until 2021.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters