Sheffield Wednesday Announce Former Stuttgart Boss Jos Luhukay as New Manger

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the appointment of ex-Stuttgart boss Jos Luhukay as their new club manager. The Dutchman replaces Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough, after the Owls endured a dismal start to the 2017/18 Championship campaign.

Proudly announcing the deal on their official Twitter account, the Owls uploaded a picture of their new boss holding up the famous blue shirt alongside the chairman Dejphon Chansiri, who will be eager to see his new appointment propel the club up towards the all-important play-off places.

Discussing the appointment of Luhukay, via the club's official website, Chansiri gave a glowing account of the 54-year-old, claiming he's the ideal candidate to turn around the club's fortunes. Chansiri said:

"I am delighted to welcome Jos to Hillsborough. Following an extensive search for the right candidate to take us forward, I am thoroughly convinced Jos is that man. His track record and experience suggested he was the perfect fit and once I spoke with him, there was no doubt in my mind that Jos would become our new manager. I wish him all the very best."

Meanwhile, former-Wednesday boss Carvalhal has already had a pop at officials since becoming Premier League side Swansea City's manager - claiming that a linesman was at fault for Fernando Llorente's opening goal in Spurs' 2-0 victory over the Swans not being chalked off for offside.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters