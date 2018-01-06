Sheffield Wednesday Announce Former Stuttgart Boss Jos Luhukay as New Manger

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the appointment of ex-Stuttgart boss Jos Luhukay as their new club manager. The Dutchman replaces Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough, after the Owls endured a dismal start to the 2017/18 Championship campaign.

Proudly announcing the deal on their official Twitter account, the Owls uploaded a picture of their new boss holding up the famous blue shirt alongside the chairman Dejphon Chansiri, who will be eager to see his new appointment propel the club up towards the all-important play-off places.

💬#swfc chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: "I am delighted to welcome Jos to Hillsborough. Following an extensive search for the right candidate, I am thoroughly convinced Jos is that man."



Discussing the appointment of Luhukay, via the club's official website, Chansiri gave a glowing account of the 54-year-old, claiming he's the ideal candidate to turn around the club's fortunes. Chansiri said:

"I am delighted to welcome Jos to Hillsborough. Following an extensive search for the right candidate to take us forward, I am thoroughly convinced Jos is that man. His track record and experience suggested he was the perfect fit and once I spoke with him, there was no doubt in my mind that Jos would become our new manager. I wish him all the very best."

Meanwhile, former-Wednesday boss Carvalhal has already had a pop at officials since becoming Premier League side Swansea City's manager - claiming that a linesman was at fault for Fernando Llorente's opening goal in Spurs' 2-0 victory over the Swans not being chalked off for offside.