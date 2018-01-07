Bitter Premier League Rivals Set to Battle it Out for £30m Rated Shakhtar Star Fred This January

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger look ready to lock horns again as they attempt to lure Brazilian attacking midfielder Fred to their respective clubs this January.

That is according to the Daily Star, who believe that as well as Manchester United and Arsenal, other big clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are interested in the the 24-year-old, but that the English clubs are expressing the strongest interest.

Fred has shone for Shakhtar Donetsk since his move from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013, making 90 appearances for the Ukrainian side with a return of nine goals.

He has also won six caps for the Brazilian national side, and now appears ready to make the jump to join a bigger team.

It appears that Fred himself would make Manchester City his first choice, with the Brazilian thought to be a huge fan of manager Pep Guardiola.

His chances of first team football may be more likely at Arsenal or United, however, with City already boasting a huge array of attacking midfield talent in the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

Shakhtar had reportedly initially been reluctant to sell one of their best players, but with interest being shown from huge clubs around Europe, it appears they are now resigned to losing Fred at the right price.

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/GettyImages

Fred has been in trouble in the past, and was banned from football for one year having tested positive for diuretic hydrochlorothiazide in the Copa America in 2015.


Due to the Ukrainian winter break this meant he only missed four months of domestic football, however, and he now appears to have put the incident behind him and has continued to be an influential player for Shakhtar.

