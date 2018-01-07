Chelsea Considering Return of Eden Hazard's Brother Thorgan From Borussia Monchengladbach

Chelsea are considering the possibility of bringing back forward Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Mochengladbach, according to Bild.

The younger brother of Eden Hazard, he joined the Blues in 2012, but left permanently for Germany in 2015.

But Chelsea are reportedly now reconsidering his exit after his excellent form in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Hazard has scored six goals - already matching his total for the entirety of last season - and provided three assists.

Gladbach are likely to be reluctant to sell such a key player, although the prospect of re-joining his siblings may prove too difficult to turn down.

Kylian Hazard, the youngest of the three brothers, is also currently on the books at Chelsea, while Eden continues to shine in the Premier League.

Thorgan failed to make a single appearance during his three years at the club, but has since undergone a noticeable improvement.

And Chelsea have previously demonstrated that they are not afraid of re-signing former players: David Luiz, Didier Drogba and Nemanja Matic all returned after spells elsewhere.

Hazard admitted in February last year that a return to the Premier League was a potentially attractive proposition.

“The Bundesliga is a good championship and for now, I want to stay here. In the future maybe I will be in England again," he said.

“I hope I can end my career in Belgium but at the moment I don’t think about the end of my career.”