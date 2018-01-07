Guillem Balague Claims Real Will Not Move for Harry Kane But Will Continue to Monitor the Striker

According to Sky Sports’ Spanish correspondent Guillem Ballague, Real Madrid are in no rush to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, but will continue to monitor the striker.

Kane has been nothing short of a revelation since bursting on the scene three seasons ago, and he capped off a fine 2017 by outscoring footballing idols Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, proving his worth against the world’s best.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This form has seen Kane being linked with a move to Madrid, who they see as a natural successor to current number nine Karim Benzema, who it would seem will be departing the club in the summer.

However, Balague doesn’t believe that Kane will swap north London for Madrid just yet, feeling that his strong emotional ties to both club and manager will keep him at Spurs for the foreseeable.

Harry Kane has now struck 26 goals in 27 games for Tottenham this term. 🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/kSm2AahLbH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 7, 2018

Speaking to Sky Sports, Balague said: "I think Harry Kane is very much admired by Real Madrid. They also have a very clear idea that Harry Kane is emotionally linked to both Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino. I don't think in the case of Kane there's a rush to go anywhere, and in the case of Real Madrid it's one to monitor.”

While Balague didn’t believe that Kane will be a primary target for Madrid, he provided some insight into who he thought that Real will move in for when the summer transfer window opens.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I'm not sure [Kane] he will be an immediate target,” continued Balague. “For them, [Eden] Hazard and [Thibaut] Courtois will be top targets in the summer."

On the other hand, it has been reported by Express Sport that Madrid are ready to cut their losses and sell Gareth Bale, who have grown tired of the Welshman’s injury problems.