Liverpool Release Information to Supporters Who Bought Philippe Coutinho Replica Shirts

Liverpool have released information to fans who purchased a Philippe Coutinho replica jersey after news of his sale to Barcelona.

Supporters can exchange their now unwanted shirts for a £50 voucher "once the deal is completed."

"The offer reflects the exceptional circumstances behind the player’s departure," reads the statement on the club website.

Information for #LFC fans who have purchased 2017-18 Philippe Coutinho replica jerseys: https://t.co/E4huJp3MFc pic.twitter.com/Jhwe80TEGB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2018

"In order to avail of this offer, qualifying supporters should present their 2017-18 Coutinho replica shirt at any official club store where the voucher will be issued. The shirt will not be retained but proof of purchase will be required."

Fans must also comply with a strict set of terms and conditions if they are to successfully redeem their voucher.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This comes after a fee of £142m was agreed between Liverpool and Barcelona and contract negotiations were successfully concluded.

A statement on Liverpool's website on Saturday read: "Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.

"The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately."

Coutinho spent five years at Anfield, having joined the club from Inter Milan in 2013. His time at the Merseyside club saw him develop into one of the most fearsome attackers in England, and his departure will certainly leave the Reds with work to do in terms of finding a replacement.