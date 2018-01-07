VIDEO: Bayern Munich Troll Manchester United on Twitter After Arjen Robben's Volley in Friendly

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Bayern Munich have trolled Manchester United on Twitter after comparing Arjen Robben's volleyed goal during their warm weather winter break friendly win over Al Ahli on Saturday to that of his famous Champions League wonder-strike of 2010 at Old Trafford. 

On that night, eight years ago, the Bavarians found themselves 3-1 down at the home of the Red Devils after taking a 2-1 quarter-final lead to the north west from the first-leg, but an insane 74th minute finish from the Dutchman sent the German outfit through on away goals. 

The rather remarkable volley is one that will live long in the memory of both supporters for different reasons, with the Reds going on to reach the final that season, beating Olympique Lyonnais in the semi-finals before being undone by eventual winners Inter Milan in Madrid. 

The now-33-year-old's ability has somewhat deteriorated since his famous strike in 2010, with many believing Robben's time at the top of the game would find its end in the not so distant future. 

But the former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger reminded his doubters that he still possesses the quality of his prime on Sunday, by dispatching Arturo Vidal's outswinging corner from the edge of the box for his side's third of the night in Qatar. 

Following the goal the Bayern social media team were only too happy to reminisce and remind Manchester United fans of his famous volley that dumped Sir Alex Ferguson's outfit out the competition all those years ago. 

"Is it 2010? @ArjenRobben produces a piece of Old Trafford magic to fire #FCBayern 3-0 in front!", the Bavarian's official twitter read, alongside a video of the former Netherlands international's strike. 

(You may also like Bayern Expected to Announce the Signing of Leon Goretzka in 'the Next Few Days')

The Bundesliga toppers' friendly victory also saw new boy Sandro Wagner bag his first goal for the club since joining from Hoffenheim earlier this month, as well as Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Niklas Dorsch and Niklas Sule all getting their names on the scoresheet during the 6-0 romp. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters