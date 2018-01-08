Chelsea Identify Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Potential Replacement for Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea could target AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if they lose current first choice Thibaut Courtois, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are reportedly determined to tie down the Belgian international with a new contract, but may be forced to find a replacement.

Courtois is believed to be considering a return to Madrid, with Spanish champions Real Madrid interested in acquiring his services.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Guillem Balague Claims Thibaut Courtois Is Ready to Switch Chelsea for Real Madrid)





Donnarumma, meanwhile, is expected to depart Milan having seen his relationship with the club's supporters deteriorate.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in Europe, and Chelsea could face competition should they attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Donnarumma, although the teenager has insisted he remains content at Milan.

“I have a four-year contract and I’m happy," he said last month. "It’s wonderful to reach 100 games with Milan."

Donnarumma had received a barrage of criticism and insults from sections of the Milan support after it was revealed that his notorious agent, Mino Raiola, attempted to terminate his contract.

Chelsea will be hopeful that they have no need to engage in a battle to sign the Italy international, and reportedly remain optimistic that Courtois will choose to stay at the club. The former Atletico Madrid stopper, who is still in the relatively early stages of his career at 25-years-old, is currently under contract at Chelsea until 2019.