Chelsea Identify Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Potential Replacement for Thibaut Courtois

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Chelsea could target AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if they lose current first choice Thibaut Courtois, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are reportedly determined to tie down the Belgian international with a new contract, but may be forced to find a replacement.

Courtois is believed to be considering a return to Madrid, with Spanish champions Real Madrid interested in acquiring his services.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Guillem Balague Claims Thibaut Courtois Is Ready to Switch Chelsea for Real Madrid)


Donnarumma, meanwhile, is expected to depart Milan having seen his relationship with the club's supporters deteriorate.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in Europe, and Chelsea could face competition should they attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Donnarumma, although the teenager has insisted he remains content at Milan.

“I have a four-year contract and I’m happy," he said last month. "It’s wonderful to reach 100 games with Milan."

Donnarumma had received a barrage of criticism and insults from sections of the Milan support after it was revealed that his notorious agent, Mino Raiola, attempted to terminate his contract.

Chelsea will be hopeful that they have no need to engage in a battle to sign the Italy international, and reportedly remain optimistic that Courtois will choose to stay at the club. The former Atletico Madrid stopper, who is still in the relatively early stages of his career at 25-years-old, is currently under contract at Chelsea until 2019.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters