Harry Kane Reveals Spurs Trophy Ambitions & What Club Need to Do to Keep Him

Harry Kane has opened up about his desire to win silverware with Tottenham and whether footballers should stay at a club if they aren't happy there.

The Spurs superstar was quoted by ESPN as he lifted the lid on a number of intriguing topics put to him following his side's 3-0 FA Cup third round victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Kane, who enjoyed a superb 2017 by breaking the Premier League record for most goals in a calendar year, is yet to win a trophy since he broke into the first-team setup in north London.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The striker, though, stated his belief that Mauricio Pochettino's men have the strength in depth and quality to compete on all fronts - and even win this year's FA Cup.

He said: "We've been close in the league in the last couple of years but the aim of the game is to win trophies and that's what we've got to try and do.

"We're still in the Champions League and the FA Cup. We know the Champions League will be tough so the FA Cup's one where we have a good chance.

Harry Kane's comments about not being in contract talks right now fit in with what I understand, that no Spurs players are currently in contract talks. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) January 8, 2018

"We'll be one of the favourites and we've just got to see who we get in the next round and go from there. This year, especially with the league being out of contention, it's a chance for us to win a competition.

"Of course we want to finish in the top four, and once the Champions League starts there's going to be a lot of games, but I think we've got a good enough squad to rotate."

The January window has been a busy affair already, with two big-money moves involving Philippe Coutinho and Virgil Van Dijk having already taken place.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Kane admitted that the duo had not wanted to part of the Liverpool or Southampton squads moving forward, and queried why either side should have kept the pair against their will either now or last summer.

He continued: "If a player wants to go, then why would you stop him? He's not going to be in the club, he's not going to want to play every game, he's not going to put his heart on the line.

"From Coutinho's point of view, I think he's been very professional in the six months he's played this year, and Liverpool have got a good offer from Barca and accepted it.

Harry Kane has now struck 26 goals in 27 games for Tottenham this term. 🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/kSm2AahLbH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 7, 2018

(You may also be interested in Guillem Balague Claims Real Will Not Move for Harry Kane But Will Continue to Monitor the Striker)



"I wouldn't say clubs are powerless, but I can see why if a player wants to go you would let him go.

"It's hard to talk about it but I guess you assess the situation at the time and see what's best for the team and what the manager wants to do, and you go from there."

So what of Kane, who has himself been linked with a huge transfer to Real Madrid? As long as he lifts titles with Spurs, the 24-year-old said he saw no reason to leave.

Kane added: "I've always said (we need to) just keep progressing, keep getting better. We want to start winning trophies -- that's the aim. As long as the club keeps doing that, then I'm happy here."