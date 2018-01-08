Hoffenheim Striker Mark Uth Set to Turn Down Premier League Offers to Join Schalke

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth is expected to turn down offers from the Premier League and sign for Schalke in the summer, according to Kicker.

The 26-year-old is likely not to extend his contract with Die Kraichgauer, and will be available on a free transfer.


Hoffenheim director of football, Alexander Rosen, has expressed his hope that Uth might remain at the club, insisting that the forward would be presented with an "extraordinary offer".

(You may also be interested in Leon Goretzka Yet to Decide on Future, Keeping Liverpool and Arsenal in the Hunt)

But Schalke are now considered favourites to secure his transfer, ahead of a number of interested Premier League clubs.

Tottenham and Southampton were both believed to have been targeting Uth in the search for a new striker this month.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

The former Koln marksman has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side.


“You can see that he feels comfortable,” Hoffenheim's coach said of Uth last month. “That’s a big factor for a footballer.


“He has developed as a player during our time working together. I hope that he will extend his contract and provide further reasons for the club do everything for that to happen.”

He added: “We will not be letting a player of his quality go.”


It remains to be seen whether Nagelsmann's assertion will come true, although it appears that Schalke are now on the verge of a deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters