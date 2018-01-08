Hoffenheim Striker Mark Uth Set to Turn Down Premier League Offers to Join Schalke

Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth is expected to turn down offers from the Premier League and sign for Schalke in the summer, according to Kicker.

The 26-year-old is likely not to extend his contract with Die Kraichgauer, and will be available on a free transfer.





Hoffenheim director of football, Alexander Rosen, has expressed his hope that Uth might remain at the club, insisting that the forward would be presented with an "extraordinary offer".

But Schalke are now considered favourites to secure his transfer, ahead of a number of interested Premier League clubs.

Tottenham and Southampton were both believed to have been targeting Uth in the search for a new striker this month.

The former Koln marksman has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side.





“You can see that he feels comfortable,” Hoffenheim's coach said of Uth last month. “That’s a big factor for a footballer.





“He has developed as a player during our time working together. I hope that he will extend his contract and provide further reasons for the club do everything for that to happen.”

He added: “We will not be letting a player of his quality go.”





It remains to be seen whether Nagelsmann's assertion will come true, although it appears that Schalke are now on the verge of a deal.