Instagram Post of Naby Keita With a Ticket Set Liverpool Fans Up for Disappointment

After the Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona saga was drawn to a close over the course of the weekend, with a £142m deal being agreed for the Brazilian midfielder, Liverpool are now left with some big shoes to fill in the midfield.

There has been much speculation regarding Coutinho's replacement, with Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez both heavily linked with moves to Anfield however, there has been a tertiary option identified to reinforce Liverpool's threadbare midfield.

RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, who is set to join the Reds in the summer after a deal was agreed at the start of the season, has been the subject of much speculation, with Jurgen Klopp allegedly interested in bringing in the Guinean midfielder six months ahead of schedule.

Liverpool are willing to pay RB Leipzig a premium in order to draft in the 22-year-old midfielder earlier than agreed however, with Leipzig still competing in the Europa League and looking to secure Champions League football for a second successive season, Die Bullen aren't keen to let one of their star players leave mid-way through the season.

However, in what appeared to be a shocking development, Naby Keita was pictured on Instagram with what appeared to be a plane ticket, sending Liverpool fans into a frenzied excitement.

Naturally, Reds fans speculated that an agreement had been reached behind the scenes and the Guinean international was on his way to Melwood while the rest of the Liverpool squad enjoy a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Sadly though, it seems as though a majority of fans jumped the gun and the ticket Keita was pictured with was for a Basketball game between Mitteldeutsche Basketball Club and FC Bayern Munich's basketball team.

It seems as though Liverpool will be forced to wait to see Naby Keita don the Liverpool red, and hopefully in the meantime they are able to identify and secure a suitable Coutinho replacement