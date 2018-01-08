Notts Forest Caretaker Boss Gary Brazil Rubs Salt in Arsenal's Wounds Following Shock FA Cup Victory

Nottingham Forest caretaker manager Gary Brazil has added insult to injury to Arsenal by insisting his side would beat them every week.

The Reds produced a huge shock to beat the Gunners 4-2 at the City Ground on Sunday, and dumped the north Londoners out at the third round stage of the FA Cup for the first time under Arsene Wenger.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Frenchman fielded a severley weakened team and was punished by a spirited Forest who were better in every department on the day.

It was a limp display from the Premier League side, and now Brazil, who is filling in at the helm after Mark Warburton was sacked last Sunday, has rubbed salt in the wounds with his post-match comments.

He said as quoted by the Express: "This has got to be something we build on.This football club should be playing against the Arsenals of this world, and they should be beating them.

1996 - Arsenal have lost an FA Cup third round tie for the first time ever under Arsene Wenger, last falling at this stage in 1996 vs Sheffield United. Dumped. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2018

"These fans deserve to be watching Premier League teams and that's what we've got to drive towards."

Arsenal's sorry display saw them exit the FA Cup at the third round stage for the very first time under Wenger's management and even more embarrassingly, Forest are now the first non-top flight team since 1904 to have put four past the Gunners in the competition.

It is a bitter pill to swallow for the Arsenal faithful, who will no doubt have questions to ask of Wenger for his weak team selection.

Arsenal have fared tremendously well in the tournament in recent years, but the chance of silverware again this season is now over. The club now turn their attentions to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi final this week.

