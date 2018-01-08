Pep Guardiola Reveals What Leroy Sane Needs to Improve & Admits Star Still Makes 'Big Mistakes'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed attacker Leroy Sane still has much to improve despite his crucial display during the Citizens' 4-1 FA Cup win over Burnley on Saturday.

City came from a goal behind to eventually ease into the fourth round, with a quick-fire second-half Sergio Aguero double added to by the Germany international 10 minutes later, who then set up Bernardo Silva for the final goal of the afternoon.

The 21-year-old getting his name on the scoresheet as well as providing an assists took his season tallies to nine and 11 respectively.

Guardiola criticised Sane in the build-up to this campaign for his effort levels. However, the young attacker has since stepped up to the plate and become only one of three within the Catalan manager's squad to contribute to over 20 goals this term.

But despite what was an impressive back end of 2017 for the German, the Etihad Stadium boss still believes he can give more to his side.

20 - Leroy Sane has been directly involved in 20 goals for Manchester City this season (9 goals, 11 assists); the third City player to achieve that feat so far. Spree. pic.twitter.com/40W1Chjayx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2018

“I said to him many times I don’t have doubts how important he is for us because he makes runs in behind but there’s still a lot of things to improve", the former Barcelona head coach told his post-match press conference after this weekend's victory over Burnley, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“Leroy makes mistakes in the simple things - big mistakes. He has a lot to improve. He is a special talent, we need his goals, but it’s how he defends, [goes] backwards.

"But he’s only 21. I knew only one player [Lionel Messi] who could do everything at that age - the other guys have absolutely many things to improve.”