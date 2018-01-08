Race Hots Up for Porto's Diogo Dalot as Juventus & Napoli Scout Portuguese Starlet

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Juventus and Napoli are set to lock horns in the race to sign Porto wonderkid Diogo Dalot, according to reports in Italy.

The 18-year old, who starred for Portugal's Under-20 side during last summer's World Cup, is reported to have been watched by a pool of Serie A scouts during Porto B's 3-1 win over Benfica B at the weekend.

The full-back had an eventful game, scoring and creating a goal, before being sent off with just over ten minutes remaining.

It is understood that Dalot, who plays at right-back, has been interesting several teams around Europe in recent months, and was linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid towards the end of last season.

Juve's interest will come as no surprise as the Old Lady look for a long-term replacement for current first choice Stephan Lichtsteiner, who turns 34 this month, while Napoli are looking to strengthen as they push towards a first Serie A title since 1990.

Dalot is seen as one of Portugal's brightest defensive prospects in recent years, with credit for his development attributed to the highly successful academy setup at Porto.

Image by Toby Cudworth

The youngster is yet to break into the first-team setup at Porto, but has flourished at international youth level, winning the Under-17s European Championship title back in 2016 and establishing himself as first choice in the Under 20s setup this year.

The Dragões reportedly turned down an €10m offer from Barcelona last season, with reports suggesting the club are not willing to consider sanctioning a deal for anything lower than Dalot's rumoured €20m release clause.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters