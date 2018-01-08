Rangers Legend Nacho Novo Recovering After Heart Attack During Masters Tournament

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Rangers legend Nacho Novo was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack during a masters tournament in Germany.

38-year-old Novo was playing in the AOK Traditions Masters in Berlin when the attack took place, and he was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was successfully operated on and is now recovering in intensive care.

Rangers wished him well on their Twitter page, as did several other users after the news broke out.

Novo had been playing alongside fellow Gers legends including Marvin Andrews, Jorg Alberts, Michael Mols, Lee McCulloch, Andy Goram and Derek Ferguson.

Novo, who is still registered as a player, is the latest football to suffer from a heart problem of some kind, with one of the most recent cases being the tragic death of former Stoke defender Dionatan Teixeira aged just 25.

Getty Images/GettyImages

The Spaniard's girlfriend Stephanie Heaney flew over to Germany to be at his bedside, posting on Facebook: “It’s like one bad thing after another right now. My goodness.” She also thanked fans for their support.

Novo is a hero at Ibrox, having played for Rangers 255 times and scored 73 goals for the club. He won six domestic honours and was part of the side that lost the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

He entered the Rangers hall of fame in 2014 for his achievements at the club between 2004 and 2010 and went on to play for a host of sides, including Sporting Gijon, Carlisle, and Irish side Glentoran.

