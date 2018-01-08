Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says Swedish Media Do Not Defend Him Because of 'Undercover Racism'

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit out at the Swedish media for what he perceives to be a lack of fair treatment due to racist undertones.

The 36-year-old retired from international football in 2016 as his country's record goalscorer, and has played for a host of reputable clubs in Europe.

But he has insisted that he is not adequately defended by the Swedish press, despite his illustrious career.

"The Swedish media attack me because there is undercover racism," Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Canal+.

"If I was Andersson or Svensson they would defend me even If I would rob a bank. They don't defend me the way they should. I'm the best player in Sweden history.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

"They still attack me because the cannot accept I am Ibrahimovic. What I did, nobody has done. The Golden Ball in Sweden, the best it has been won is two Golden Balls. How many do I have? I have eleven.





"That's never happened. What I did for football in Sweden, it has never happened."

Asked if this lack of respect comes from a perception that he is arrogant, Ibrahimovic added: "It doesn't matter, I am the best there is. Are you proud, are you appreciating what you have? Or are you not?"

Ibrahimovic made an unexpectedly quick return to action for United this season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last April, but he has now been ruled out for another month having struggled to regain full match fitness.