Arsene Wenger Admits Arsenal Are 'Second Best' to Man City When it Comes to Finances

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that financially, his side is 'second best' to Premier League leaders Manchester City - with both clubs heavily reported to hold an interest in West Brom centre half Jonny Evans.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced outlining interest in the Northern Irish defender from both the Gunners and Man City - with Arsenal believed to be the front-runners in a £25m deal for the former Manchester United centre back.

However, Arsenal boss Wenger has now come out and admitted that while he's unaware of what City have planned during the January transfer window, he knows that the Citizens' superior spending power could be troublesome for his hopes for the month:

"I don't know if Man City is in for anybody, I don't know what their policy is." Wenger told Sky Sports.

"Anyway, financially, if the decision comes to finances with Manchester City we know we will be second best so, that is known."

While much attention has been thrown at the Gunners' transfer incomings over the last couple of weeks, reports have begun to surface over the possible departure of Francis Coquelin, who has lost his way at the Emirates lately:

"Its a possibility but nothings decided." Responded Wenger when asked whether Coquelin will be leaving the club in January.

"Will that be for West Ham?" Was the follow up question put to the Frenchman.

"No, we have no contact with West Ham."

Whatever the outcome regarding Jonny Evans or Francis Coquelin this month, the entirety of anyone involved with the Gunners will be sweating over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

With both players' contracts running to a close in the summer (and no progression in either party's contract talks), many are left wondering what will happen to the Arsenal duo over the course of January.