Brazilian Legend Ronaldo Recalls the Time He Tried Out as a Futsal Goalkeeper

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has admitted that his footballing career initially started as a goalkeeper - whilst trialling to join an indoor futsal team back when he was a kid in his native country.

Imagine Ronaldo between the sticks is quite hard to imagine - despite his respectable height of six foot. The natural goalscorer with frighteningly quick feet would've been wasted to be stuck in his own six yard area; but that's how it all began for one of the all-time greatest goalscorers.

Speaking about his beginning, Ronaldo told Marca:

"I went to do a test in Valqueire, the futsal was very disputed, there were about 50 children to do the same test, I wanted to play from the right wing and that was the one in which there were more people." He began.





"There were people everywhere, there were only three in the goalkeeper line, I did the test as a goalkeeper and I passed in. In the training I changed position and never returned to the goal."

Amazing, is it not? Now fast forward twenty or so years and the Real Madrid number nine is playing with some of the world's best talent as part of the 'Galacticos' - and Ronaldo reminisces that time, highlighting Zinedine Zidane and Guti as some of the best he ever worked with:





"That time was amazing, I had a great time, especially in training because there you saw the elegance of Zidane, relaxed, doing things in matches maybe it's harder to show, we have a lot of fun, on and off the field too. "

"He (Guti) had an incredible vision, if he saw you, he found you a space ... he was one of the most talented of the group".