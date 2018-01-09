Burnley Complete the Loan Signing of Tottenham Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Burnley have officially completed the signing of fringe Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.


Nkoudou, who joined Spurs from Marseille in the summer of 2016, has struggled for chances during his time in north London and is eager to play for the Clarets.

The new number seven has described the move to Lancashire as a 'big opportunity' and also revealed he had been told good things about the club by former Burnley star Kieran Trippier.

"When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank you Trippier," the man nicknamed 'GK' told Burnley's in-house media.

"I think it's a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League," he added.

"Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well. I watched the last game against Liverpool when they played very well and were unlucky. That's why I have come here, to find football."

Nkoudou has also been impressed by the growing reputation of Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

"I knew he is a big manager who likes young players and players who go forward, so it suits my character to come here and I am happy to work with him," the 22-year-old explained.

"I hope to help the club. If I can, I will. But the last word is with the manager. If he puts me on the pitch I will do everything to help the team go forward. I am ready to play and waiting on the starting blocks."

