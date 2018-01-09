Former Liverpool Managing Director Christian Purslow Recommends PSG Star as Next Marquee Signing

Liverpool's former managing director Christian Purslow reckons Liverpool should go out and sign Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti.

The 54-year-old believes the club ought to reinvest the Philippe Coutinho money received from Barcelona to get the Italian, who is without doubt one of the finest central midfielders in Europe.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has been at the Parc des Princes since 2012 after signing from Pescara, and has flourished in Ligue 1, but it has been reported that he could be one of a number of players at risk of being sold in order to offset the money that will need to be paid for loan star Kylian Mbappe.

Although Verratti is not the same type of player as Coutinho, it is understood that the Reds are in the market for someone of his kind, and the club have been linked with a move for Leon Goretzka in recent weeks - that's despite the fact that Naby Keita will be joining up at Anfield next season.

LEON NEAL/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, Purslow suggested Verratti would make a huge difference to Liverpool's cause, likening his influence on games to that of Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

He said: "Who has won the league in the last two years? Leicester and Chelsea. What was the common denominator? N’Golo Kante.

"Would he have made Liverpool better? Indisputably. He is a world-class player, I just think Liverpool have to aim high. I don’t want fine, I want brilliant, because they just sold brilliant. 'Fine' gets you fourth, fifth, sixth."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It would be a difficult move to pull off by the Reds, with Verratti currently top of the French league with PSG and sure to compete in the Champions League next season, which is not a gimme for Liverpool who are fighting it out at the moment with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Liverpool have raked in £145m from the Coutinho deal, and PSG could exploit that if they find themselves in a position whereby they need to sell.

Fans also continue to clamour for Jurgen Klopp to sign a new goalkeeper with some of the Coutinho money. Some sections of the Anfield faithful believe neither Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius are good enough going forward, and that the position ought to be strengthened.

