Following Philippe Coutinho's £142m move from Liverpool to Barcelona, the Catalan side are reportedly preparing to announce that the Brazilian will wear Johan Cruyff's famous the No. 14 shirt for Blaugrana.

Synonymous with Dutch legend Johan Cruyff during his time at the Nou Camp, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner earned a La Liga and Copa Del Rey title during his playing career there. The FIFA World Cup runner-up also had an extremely successful tenure as the club's manager, winning four consecutive La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League.

Despite Coutinho officially making his move on Monday, the club have held back on announcing which number the 25-year-old will wear, according to Sky Sports.

The iconic No. 14 shirt is currently held by current squad member Javier Mascherano, although with the Argentinian's prospective move to China edging ever closer, this opens the door for Coutinho to don the famous number.

Coutinho had previously worn No. 10 during his time at Liverpool; however, this number is currently worn by Lionel Messi at Barça.

The diminutive Brazilian is set to make his Barcelona debut at the end of the month in a home game against Deportivo Alavés.