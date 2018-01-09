Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Waiting With 'Baited Breath' for Transfers After 2-1 Loss To Brighton

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is waiting with "baited breath" for much-needed transfers after his side's 2-1 loss to Brighton at the Amex on Monday evening.

The Eagles crashed out of the FA Cup after former Palace player Glenn Murray scored with three minutes to spare, with suggestions it brushed off his arm being brushed away upon seeing the replays.

Palace were poor in the first half and went into half-time 1-0 down with their opposition in cruise control, but Bakary Sako's screamer in the 69th minute gave the game a new lease of life.

As quoted by the Croydon Advertiser in his post-match press conference, Hodgson admitted he thought Murray's goal should have been chalked off at first glance.

"It looked at first like it had gone in off his arm, but I think we have to congratulate the system after looking at the replays. If it had been my player scoring that, I would have been genuinely disappointed for it not to be given.





"I was led to believe that basically speaking, unless they feel the referee feels it needs to be looked at it again, they will communicate verbally. I was under the impression that the two of them were talking together and Neil Swarbrick has obviously said ‘no it’s not handball’."

Hodgson rung the changes due to an extensive injury list but left the Amex with both Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend crocked.

"Both got knocks in the first half, and have damaged their knees in a collision. Its probably cost both of them the chances of playing in the next few weeks. With seven players out injured, to have two players leave on crutches that is the bitterest blow."

The former England manager will be desperate to add to his squad this January transfer window in order to avoid potential relegation from the Premier League, and stressed this is even more important now given how many players are out injured.

"I am not prepared to talk about names. We have various options. We have been talking about strengthening the squad since two or three weeks into my tenure. And we are hoping to fulfil our wishes in this window, which is now vitally important with our injury situation.

"We might have said we were looking for three or four, but now you could argue we would be looking at six or seven with our injuries. I am not saying we will get that.

"I am waiting with baited breath to see who comes through the door so that I can work with him. Candidates will be put before me all the time and we have to make a decision over who is most readily available and will do a good job for us."