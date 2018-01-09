Real Madrid Star Luka Modric Pays €1m Settlement Following Tax Fraud Charge

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has paid a €1m settlement, after being accused of defrauding the Spanish tax authorities.

This week, the player appeared in court with his wife Vadja - who was also accused of contravening tax laws - and spent about 10 minutes in a session, with his lawyer also present.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Modric is said to have kept the sum of €870,728 from the tax authorities in 2013 and 2014. And according to Spanish source El Mundo (via Marca), the player has paid €1m, despite denying any wrongdoing.

Details of the Croatian's court appearance have not been released, while court and tax officials have not confirmed receiving cash from the Madrid star.

Modric is just one of several stars to have been targeted by Spanish authorities for tax fraud. Barcelona star Lionel Messi was previously found guilty of defrauding the government of €4.1m from income made off image rights.


Other notable players taken to task are Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao, Neymar and Fabio Coentrao.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is also the subject of an ongoing investigation, albeit declaring that the case was closed last year after he paid a certain amount.

"I left Spain in 2013 with the information and the conviction that my tax situation was perfectly legal," Mourinho said back in November.

"A couple of years later I was informed that an investigation had been opened and I was told that in order to regularise my situation I had to pay X amount of money.

"I did not answer, I did not argue. I paid and signed with the state that I am in compliance and the case is closed."

